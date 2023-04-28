LAURINBURG — Running, jumping, throwing, and generally having a blast was on the agenda for 200 student athletes as the Special Olympics returned to Scotland County for the first time in 3 years. Maggie Wells of SCS and Susan Johnson of SAU were co-coordinators. The event was held at Pate Stadium.

It started with the parade of athletes led by the SHS drumline. The athletes and their teachers, from 8 county schools and the community, proudly circled the track waving and smiling.

Next, the SHS JROTC led the presentation of colors, Teresa McLean (SHS student) sang the national anthem and Robert Harrison (SHS student) led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. After an invocation by Pastor Mitch Johnson and a welcome from Robert Logan, the interim superintendent, it was time for awards.

The Julian Butler award and the Chuck Sligh award were presented by Maggie Wells, SCS Exceptional Children’s coordinator and Special Olympics co-coordinator. The Julian Butler award for outstanding service to special Olympics went to Carol Nichols. Nichols is 12+ year volunteer and former chairperson. The Chuck Sligh award was bestowed upon Sydney Eury. The award is for a student athlete who exemplifies the Special Olympics oath: Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.

Tavarion Covington (SHMS student) recited the Special Olympics oath with the crowd and Coach Adam Romaine did the officials oath. Then Elijah Monroe-Moore (SHS student) and Dr. Tory Lawrence, EC Director, ran in with the Special Olympics torch. After a proclamation from Zach McNeill, the games began!

There were 3 categories of competitions for students ages 8 and up. There were running, jumping, and throwing events. For younger participants, ages 3-4 and 5-7, there were separate activity areas so they could have fun too. This was the first year pre-k was allowed to participate.

When the athletes weren’t competing, they could hang out in Olympic Town. There they had a choice of activities ranging from corn hole to arts and crafts. There was also a DJ, face painting, balloon art, and pizza slices from Domino’s. Several area businesses also sponsored a snack bar.

“Putting together the Special Olympics would not have been possible without community support,” Wells said in a press release. Over 320 volunteers helped make the games a reality for students. That is important, she said, because “Our program builds confidence, self-esteem, and a nurturing environment for all individuals it serves. Anytime you see your students happy and successful, it is a good day. That is why we do what we do.”