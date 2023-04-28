WAGRAM — There is still time to get tickets for the 84 Annual Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.

On Thursday members of the community will gather at Cypress Bend Winery for the annual event which will will recognize businesses, organizations, volunteers, and individuals that help the community thrive.

“You don’t have to be a member of the Chamber to come to the banquet,” said Executive Director Chris English. “This is an event where anyone can come out and celebrate the accomplishments of this community with their friends and neighbors.”

The reception for the event will begin at 6 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, and entertainment provided by the Jim Morgan Jazz Group. The presentation of awards will begin at 7 p.m. and includes the Chamber Volunteer of the Year award, the Business of the Year award, the Small Business of the Year award. Also announced will be the Dormagen/McLean Community Youth Service award and Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life award.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Chamber for $40 each and sponsorships are also still available. To RSVP, make a nomination or receive more information contact 910-276-7420, visit the office at 606 Atkinson Street in Laurinburg, or go to www.laurinburgchamber.com/chamber-awards.