LAURINBURG — Are you aware of the resources and agencies that are right here in our own Scotland County?

“We just want all our residents to know that we are here to help in any way possible,” shared Scotland County Health educator Kathie Cox. “We not only offer health care but things such as nutritional information, smoking cessation, vaccines whether its school vaccine or COVID, we have them covered. “

Vendors and outside agencies were in-house offering valuable information and resources. Scotland Memorial Hospital, Scotland County School nurses, Scotland County Fire Department (Kid Safe), Scotland County DSS (fostering), and a Mobile Care Unit were just to name a few of the agencies represented.

“Being able to go into different schools to me is so very important,” said Tariq Hargrove, a school health educator and organizer. “Working side by side with school nurses brings immediate awareness and provides essential useful information to our school nurses to get knowledgeable information into their hands as quickly as possible. This ensures that issues at hand are handled quickly and timely.”

Erica Quick, health educator reiterates that “We just want our Scotland County folks to know that we have multiple sources that are readily available and sometimes people may just overlook or just simply not know that are available. But we are here to help.’

Cox, Hargrove and Quick would like to extend a huge thanks to all the outside agencies and vendors for making the annual Scotland County Health Fair one of the largest and most successful ones they’ve hosted.

The Scotland County Health Department can be contacted at 910-277-2440.