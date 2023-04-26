LAURINBURG – Scotland Early College High School students celebrated Earth Day 2023 by getting their hands dirty while learning about native plants and pollinators.

SEarCH’s climate action team, Sustainable Scotland, organized the celebration, held on April 20 on the SEarCH campus. During the celebration, Sustainable Scotland members Aubrey Blackwell, Alexus Lee, Landon Malloy, David Reyes, Jaeden Williams, Nicholas Wiegelt, and Laura Włodarczak introduced SEarCH students and staff to Scotland County Extension Office Master Gardeners and joined them in making “Pollinator Packs.”

“Pollinator Packs” are clumps of cat litter rolled in native wildflower seeds, ready for planting. Because the seeds are native plants, they will contribute to biodiversity in our community by providing food and shelter for native insects and wildlife. What’s more, they will contribute to the resilience of our environment in the face of climate change.

Master Gardeners Bonnie Kelley, Ken Kobalka, Sue Kobalka, and Shannon Newton and about 100 SEarCH students took part in the celebration.

In addition to providing seeds and cat litter and sharing their knowledge, the Master Gardeners provided free longleaf pine seedlings to SEarCH students.

“Sustainable Scotland and SEarCH are incredibly grateful to Scotland County’s Master Gardeners for partnering with us,” said Sustainable Scotland mentor Scott Hicks. “It’s wonderful to connect SEarCH students with community experts, and it’s wonderful for the community to see SEarCH students’ commitment to the community, education, and the environment.”

