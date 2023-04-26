LAURINBURG — SpringFest is around the corner and this year’s Spring Arts Festival is set to be even bigger than last year.

SpringFest is set for April 28 and 29 with the Spring Arts Festival being April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Laurinburg.

“We’re getting really excited,” said SpringFest Chair Bob Dean. “This year we have signed up more than 35 vendors which is more than last year. We’ve got craft vendors and food vendors signed up so there’s going to be something for everyone.”

The vendors will be set up all up and down South Main Street with the stage near Church Street and a kid’s zone near Railroad Street.

“We’re also going to be promoting local student’s art,” Dean said. “We’ll have some displayed as part of an art walk on the windows throughout downtown and others will be in the Storytelling Arts Center. On Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. we’ll be having an art show to recognize those students so if people want to stop by before Laurinburg After Five they’re more than welcome to but the Art Center will be open Saturday as well for people to come to view the student art.”

The stage will see two musical acts throughout the day with Clark Bennett playing from noon to 2 p.m. and Mark McKinney and Co. playing from 2 to 4 p.m. There will also be dance troops and tumbling groups performing during the day as well.

“This event really highlights all we have to offer in downtown and in Scotland County,” Dean said. “There’s really going to be something for the whole family with the vendors and the Kids Zone, plus our downtown merchants will be open so it’s a great opportunity to shop small and support your neighbors. So we’re hoping for a good crowd to come out and enjoy a day of fellowship and fun with their community.”

Volunteers for the event are still needed and anyone interested is asked to call the Storytelling Arts Center at 910-277-3599.

This event will be the last event for the SpringFest weekend. Friday night will see the New Local performing at 6 p.m. the New Local for the first Hasty Realty Laurinburg After Five.

On Saturday will be the Scotland Memorial Foundation FUNd Run. The one-mile FUNd walk will be at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K will begin at 9 a.m. To sign up for the FUNd Run visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Laurinburg/SMFFUNdRun4Life.