LAUREL HILL — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating two calls that came from a residence on Cliff Gibson Road over the last few days.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the residence first on Monday. At that time it was reported that three trucks, a car, and two recreational vehicles were stolen along with a welder and a 12-foot Jon boat.

On Tuesday, deputies were called again after the homeowners went to check on the residence. When they arrived they noticed an unknown vehicle was parked in the driveway. The owner blocked the vehicle in and began to look around when several people fled from the property. While the suspects were fleeing the homeowner fired four shots at them.

“We do not advise firing at anyone fleeing from your property,” Dover said. “You cannot shoot someone who is fleeing from you.”

The incidents are currently under investigation.