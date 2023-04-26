LAURINBURG — A teenager was killed early Wednesday morning according to Laurinburg Police.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Biggs Street around 9:30 a.m. for two gunshot victims.

Upon arrival officers located the first victim laying on the front porch who was already deceased, he was identified as a 15-year-old male. A second victim, identified as a 19-year-old male of Chestnut Street came out of the residence, he also had a gunshot wound. The 19-year-old was taken to the Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting revealed that a black Jeep drove past the two victims who were in the year and began firing. The two teens fled to the front of the house where the 15-year-old collapsed on the front porch.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.

Warrants have been obtained on 20-year-old Ernez Tomaz Austin of Fairmont Street in connection with the case for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com, visiting p3tips.com and downloading the free mobile app, or calling 910-266-8146. If you submit a tip that leads to an arrest in the case you may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

The Laurinburg Exchange previously reported that two people had been injured and one was killed; this was not correct.