Thomas Thompson nails a putt on Hole 19 at Hinson Lake in Rockingham. The Richmond County Disc Golf Group raised $1,250 for the Autism Society of North Carolina at their second annual Disc Golf for Good tournament. Rainy conditions didn’t stop the 61 players who traveled to Hinson Lake to compete on Saturday. See more photos on 2A.

Tournament Director Chris McDonald launches a throw on Hole 19 at Hinson Lake.