LAURINBURG — Child Care for NC hosted a day of advocacy to bring attention to the needs of our state’s early education system and the many young children that it serves. Dozens of groups and hundreds of advocates went to Raleigh to share their support for increased childcare funding. The individuals shared with my office the need for a childcare future that works for all North Carolinians regardless of zip code.

Our office received a visit from Iris and Robert McRae of Richmond County. They own Over the Rainbow Child Daycare Center in Rockingham and shared with us their concerns now that COVID era childcare relief funding is running out. For a good economy we need to take good care of our childcare instructors, have affordable and accessible childcare for working families, and sustainable funding available for the providers.

Families everywhere depend on childcare services. The rising costs are bad for our employers, bad for employees, and a problem that we must come together and address. I thank Iris, Robert, and the many other advocates for being engaged and sharing their concerns. I remain hopeful that my colleagues in Raleigh will work together to find a solution to the childcare crisis.