LAURINBURG — The all-clear was given at the Scotland County Courthouse after a bomb threat Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the all-clear was given before 3 p.m. by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and the courthouse was able to re-open.

The original call saying there was a bomb in the building came around 9:06 a.m. to the Scotland County Clerk of Courts Office. The entire courthouse was evacuated and the bomb squad was called. Traffic was blocked and residents were asked to avoid the area of the courthouse as a precaution. Court for the day was canceled and those who had court dates today as asked to contact the Scotland County Clerk of Courts later to receive their new court date.

The SCSO is investigating the call and is looking for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com, visiting p3tips.com and downloading the free mobile app, or by calling 910-266-8146.