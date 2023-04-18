LAURINBURG — There’s still time to sign up for the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s 18 annual FUNd Run.

The 5K and one-mile walk will be held on April 29 in downtown Laurinburg as part of SpringFest in downtown. Close to 100 participants have already signed up for the annual event but the organizers are hoping to double it by the time of the run.

“Right now we have more than double the number of participants who were signed up at this point last year,” said Executive Director Misty McMillan. “We certainly saw a dip in this event after COVID. But we’re slowly building it back. After talking with our race company, they said this has been a trend but people are slowly growing back … we encourage folks to sign up whether you want to run or not. We’ve been calling these folks ‘sleepwalkers.’ You’re giving to a great cause, yet you get to stay in bed and sleep. But the real fun is getting out and enjoying a nice walk or run around town.”

This year participants can run as teams and set a fundraising goal of any amount to help the Foundation generate donations which will go to things such as the purchase of Mobile Mammography equipment, Cancer Patient Support, and Diabetes Education. There will also be a costume contest as well for teams and individuals.

“Last year was really pretty with all of the spring flowers and trees in bloom,” McMillian said. “There was little traffic. Sometimes folks just need the extra push or challenge to do something new or different. This is their challenge, especially if you’ve never done a run, grab a group of friends, register, and walk or run together at your own pace. Volunteers will be there cheering you on throughout the whole route.”

While the deadline to be guaranteed a t-shirt for race day has already passed, McMillian said there is a plan to order extra shirts to make sure all runners receive a shirt even if it is after the event.

“Last year I came as a volunteer but hadn’t officially started in this role yet,” McMillian said. “So this is my first year being a part of the planning. Although events can be exhausting and really hard work, there’s an excitement that builds and lasts throughout the event. As it gets closer, excitement will continue to build. We also really focus on the numbers and want to see growth over the previous year. This year we’re thankful to have over 50 sponsors and hope to add a couple more.”

McMillian added this year the Foundation is encouraging more students to be active and have added a challenge for the schools not only in Scotland County but also in Marlboro and Robeson counties.

“We want to see more kids involved in fitness,” McMillian said. “The FUNd Run is a great way to get kids moving and also teach them about the importance of giving and community. The more we can educate kids about health the more likely they will be healthy adults and have fewer physical ailments and sicknesses.”

The school that has the most participation will be rewarded, and the participation rate will be calculated so that it is made fair for schools of various sizes. Students will have a reduced rate of $15 to run or walk and when they’re registered they’ll be asked for their school. The winner will receive a $1,000 grant to use for health and fitness while the second place will get $750 and the third place will get $500.

This event will be the second event for the SpringFest weekend and the first event on Saturday. Friday night will kick off with a student art show from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Storytelling Arts Center and at 6 p.m. the New Local band will be performing for the first Hasty Realty Laurinburg After Five.

Following the FUNd Run on Saturday at 10 a.m. the Spring Arts Festival will begin with dozens of vendors and activities lining South Main Street. There will be food vendors, craft vendors, kids’ activities, and live music.

To sign up for the FUNd Run or for more information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Laurinburg/SMFFUNdRun4Life