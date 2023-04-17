CORDOVA — The Richmond County Sheriff’s has charged a Cordova man with a sex offender registry violation after attending a cheer competition at a local school.

Charles Rodruck Sargent, 56, was asked to leave the school and was informed by deputies that he had not received prior authorization to be on school property.

Sargent was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Sargent was convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery in 2010.