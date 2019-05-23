Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that when she returned home she found the door was open and an unknown black male in dark clothing in the home. The suspect fled as the victim called 911 and nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Alpha Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into the home causing damage to two doors and a fence before stealing the PlayStation 4 valued at $200. Two juveniles were seen running from the area but police were unable to locate them.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone stole a flattop kitchen stove and window air conditioning unit from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Graham Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a 32-inch and 42-inch TV from the residence valued at $400 along with $1,000 cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department Thursday someone stole a 32-inch TV and Amazon Firestick totaling $300 from the residence. There is a person of interest.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department Wednesday that unknown persons had removed the registration plate from their vehicle.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Chiquita Walker, 30, of Nichols Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear out of Anson County. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — John McCoy, 46, of Biggs Street was arrested Wednesday for domestic criminal trespassing, violation of a protection order, communicating threats and violation of probation. He was given a $15,000 bond.

