LAURINBURG — As the weather warms up Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Green Team wants to do its part to help beautify Scotland County.

The Spring Litter Sweep goes from April 17 to 22 and already has six teams signed up but the Green Team is looking for more.

“We provide the bags, vests, and gloves to go out and participate,” said Executive Director Chris English. “We want to keep Scotland County clean and green, plus there are some cash prizes as incentives for people to make the most of an impact on the area they’re cleaning up.”

The prizes are $300 cash for the winning team, $100 for second place, and $50 for the team that finds the most unusual litter. In the fall the Knights of Columbus took home first place.

Dept. Daryl Ford with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office recently took over as the solid waste supervisor and is hopeful that many in the community begin to help out in reducing the litter in the county.

“Litter has been a problem in the county and we’re working on ways to address this issue through education and building awareness,” Ford said. “Littering causes pollution and is a major threat to the environment. We, as individuals, need to take responsibility in trying our best to properly dispose of waste.”

Ford added areas where people congregate and on long stretches of road in rural areas tend to see the most amounts of litter in the county.

“We can only hope more efforts are made to encourage others to do their part,” Ford said. “Solutions put forward have included pushing the Adopt-A-Highway program through the Deptartment of Transportation, as well as forming volunteer groups that are willing to regularly take on the issue. We are making an effort to work with the Chambers Green Team to reach out to local schools to speak to children about recycling and littering.”

Some ideas Ford added were for people to know how and where to dispose of non-household waste as well as get involved and encourage others in the community to take pride in not only their own properties but also other areas in the community.

“If you see someone littering, report it,” Ford said. “You can contact me, at dford@scotlandcounty.org, or you can also report litterbugs through the Department of Transportation’s Swat-A-Litterbug Program.”

To sign up for the Spring Litter Sweep visit the Chamber of Commerce Office at 606 Atkinson Street or for more information on the Green Team litter sweep visit https://www.laurinburgchamber.com/litter-sweep or call 910-276-7420.