Break-in

GIBSON — A resident of Quick Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone broke in and stole a 65-inch TV, a 32-inch TV, and a PlayStation 4.

GIBSON — A resident of Brown School Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone broke in and stole jewelry, a safe with documents, and a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —A resident of Village Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on April 8 that unknown persons had stolen a Glock 9mm out of their closet.

LAURINBURG —The Circle H Convenience Store reported to the police department on Monday that a man took $90 of scratch-off lottery tickets without paying for them. There is a person of interest.

WAGRAM — Cascades on Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone stole a semi-trailer truck full of paper products.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dixie Guano Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that two men had attempted to steal their vehicle but were stopped and ended up leaving their dolly.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beman Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone attempted to hot wire their 2015 Kia causing damage to the ignition.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons cut two of the tires on their vehicle.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Purcell Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons caused $350 in damages to a window and exterior door.

Fraud

MARSTON —A resident of Marston Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that their information was used in an attempt to buy a vehicle in Fayetteville.

Found vehicle

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office found a dirt bike on April 9 on Marston Road that had been stolen out of Richmond County.

Arrest

LAUREL HILL — Christopher Horton, Jr., 28, of Marston Road was arrested Wednesday for possession of a counterfeit instrument, possession of the stolen property, and 10 orders for arrests for failure to appear. He was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating the report that came in on Wednesday that $2,000 was transferred from the bank of a deceased Laurinburg resident to another bank account. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG —Destinye Ellerbe, 26, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday on a warrant for communicating threats. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Timothy Sheppard, 55, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear.