On April 11th, the Carver Middle School Blue Blazers visited Raleigh and the North Carolina General Assembly. They were given an opportunity to tour the legislature, stand on the floor of the House of Representatives, visit the NC Museum of Natural Sciences, and explore the campus of North Carolina State University. There were 16 blue blazers and 2 chaperones who attended. Their legislative tour was led by State Representative Garland Pierce. The faculty advisor for the group is James McLean who also serves as head football coach and Dean of Students at Carver Middle.

Office of Rep. Garland Pierce