Hardin joins Exchange’s sales staff

LAURINBURG — Business owners in Scotland County began seeing a new face from The Laurinburg Exchange’s advertising staff this week. Lynn Hardin has joined the newspaper family as a sales representative.

“Lynn is proving to be a valuable addition to our Laurinburg Exchange staff,” said Althea Simpson, general manager of the newspaper. “She is knowledgeable of the area and eager to meet and assist her customers, as well as establish new business relationships throughout Scotland County.

“We are so pleased to welcome her to our Exchange family and look forward to what she will bring to the team,” she added.

Hardin, a native of Laurel Hill, is a 2005 graduate of Scotland High School. She earned a certificate of completion from Connecticut School of Broadcasting in Needham, Massachusetts, and prior to joining The Exchange staff, she spent three years as a plumbing specialist with Lowe’s Home Improvement in Laurinburg.

“This seemed like a good opportunity to be able to get and meet people,” Hardin said. “I enjoy being part of the community and helping people get their message out.”

Hardin is the daughter of Jeff and Donna Hardin of Laurel Hill. She can be reached during regular business hours at 910-276-2311.

Hardin https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_LynnH.jpg Hardin