LAURINBURG — The K9 program at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has grown by two.

Deputy Matt Cisneros and K9 Ghost along with Deputy Tyler Snipes and K9 Joker completed their six-week course at the end of March.

Joker is certified in narcotics, articles, and trailing while Ghost is certified in narcotics, articles, building search, tracking and trailing, obedience and patrol, and apprehension.

“We have utilized our K9s more in the last six months than we have before,” said Chief Deputy BJ Knight. “We’ve used them on everything from apprehension to trailing and narcotics. To me, it’s very effective to have the K9s and with the new drone we purchased with grant money it’s going to be a huge asset.”

Knight explained that the new drone camera will provide “eyes in the skies” for law enforcement, which will be helpful in many different cases as the new camera not only provides live views but also provides infrared so if the search or chase goes into the woods the drone can still help.

“The drones will also help keep our handlers safe because if we’re going after a suspect we have eyes in the skies keeping an eye on our handler to make sure they’re not in any danger,” Knight said. “You also have the concept if the handler is running a track looking for that suspect, the handler is watching the dog. He’s watching his dog’s behavior he’s not paying attention to what’s around him so he has to have a cover officer with him and the drones will help keep an eye on them.”

Cisneros has been with the SCSO since May but this isn’t his first experience working with K9s.

“I was in the Army as a military working dog handler,” Cisneros said. “When I got out I started working at K2 Solutions and I was training dogs for law enforcement and special operations. That’s how I got involved with the Sheriff’s Office, I trained a dog for Rockingham PD, then joined the academy and that’s how I met Chief BJ Knight.”

Knight added he was able to recruit Cisneros from training when he was teaching the basic law enforcement training class at Richmond Community College.

“We had some conversations about K9s so I explained to him with a smaller agency you have more opportunity to advance and get into specialized assignments,” Knight said. “With his experience too I was able to take a few things off my plate. For the past six years I’ve been the K9 supervisor and with his experience in the military working dogs and working for K2 solutions and working with dogs day in and day out he knows the importance of the training and what it takes to do the training. So with everything I have going on now and I was able to hand over the K9 Supervisor position to Matt and in all honesty he probably has more experience than I have with it.”

Cisneros said it was Knight’s passion for K9s that pushed him to join the SCSO.

“I saw his passion for K9s when it comes to law enforcement you have a lot of people who are in K9s for the wrong reason,” Cisneros said. “Maybe they want to look cool but for me, it’s all about the passion. It’s amazing what these animals can do and what we ask them to do and they continue to crush it each and every day.”

Cisneros has had Ghost since the dog was 11 weeks old and trained him himself, which is a very rare situation as most K9s have already had some training by the companies that provide them to law enforcement.

“Working with Ghost has been such a fun experience and he’s only 11 months old,” Cisneros said. “He turns a year soon and he’s already certified that’s unheard of. He might be one of the youngest dogs to be certified … before I got Ghost I ran it by the Chief and the Sheriff and they were all for it. They believed in me and trusted in my skills, I’d give them updates throughout and then they got to see the finished product.”

Snipes is also a newer deputy of the SCSO beginning in August, but he’s not new to law enforcement having previously worked for the Hamlet Police Department and Ocean Isle Police Department.

“We’re very selective in our K9 handlers,” Knight said. “You can’t have someone who just wants it for the title you want someone who has that passion for it because it’s like having another child. Tyler is very dedicated, he’s young, he’s motivated and he’s got the drive to do it.”

Knight explained Snipes had volunteered personal time to come out and help with the K9 program. The volunteering and showing interest led to Snipes selection as a K9 handler and after a trip to K2 Solutions to look at dogs, he found Ghost and according to Knight fell in love with the dog.

Now the next step is getting the dogs out into the community more, according to Knight.

“We’re going to start trying to be more proactive and getting out into the community with our K9s,” Knight said. “We’re going to be doing K9 demonstrations at schools and educating the public on our K9s. We want to try and take them out and be involved as much as we can. We want to build that rapport and to get out and show children that while they’re law enforcement K9s they’re here to help you not hurt you. A lot of people see the K9s and automatically go into fear mode but we want them to know they’re here for good things.”