Break-in

LAURINBURG —A resident of Harrison Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons forced entry into their residence and stole shoes along with money.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —Tractor Supply of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that around $200 of merchandise was stolen from the business.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone shot into their home causing around $500 in damages. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tremek Pate, 28, of Laurinburg was arrested Thursday on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court. He was given a $400 bond.

LAURINBURG —Shaun Bethea, 38, of Laurinburg was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest for failure to appear in court. He was given a $40,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Christopher Voland, 37, of Laurel Hill was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest for failure to appear in court. He was given a $17,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kaheel Jahmal Graham, 26, of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $2,500 bond.