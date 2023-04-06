LAURINBURG — During March’s Scotland County Memorial Library Advisory Board meeting, the board held a special presentation honoring the library’s first librarian, Virgina Adams.

A native of Winston-Salem, Adams served as the librarian at Hollins College for two years before being selected as the first librarian for the newly formed Scotland County Library, in 1941. In the new position, Adams served under the Chairmanship of Mrs. Emily McNeill. Adams and her mother were driven to Laurinburg for the interview by a friend, since neither knew how to drive at that time. In fact, Adams learned how to drive using the county’s bookmobile.

In the 1940s, the library was not located at its current spot. The library was housed on the second floor of the Goodwin home at the corner of Cronly and Atkinson Streets. The Laurinburg Police Department was housed on the first floor. After marrying Johns Station native J. Erwin Adams in 1945, and expecting their first child in December 1946, Adams retired as the County Librarian.

After retirement, Adams served a number of years on the Library Board, as well as secretary at Covington Street School where she helped out in the library. Adams’ picture will be on permanent display in the library in the Heritage Room.