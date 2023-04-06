LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Democratic Convention will be held on Saturday, April 15th, starting with breakfast at the County Courthouse, 212 Biggs Street, in downtown Laurinburg. Breakfast will be available beginning at 9:30 in the morning, with the business meeting commencing promptly at 10:00 o’clock. The election of Democratic Party County Officers as well as delegates to the State Convention are several of the items of business that will be addressed by the precinct delegates to the County Convention.

Dr. Kimberly Hardy, newly elected Second Vice-Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, will be the speaker. Dr. Hardy is Assistant Professor of Social Work at Fayetteville State University. She earned her BSW degree at Morgan State University, her MSW at Ohio State, and was in the inaugural doctoral class when she was awarded her PhD from Morgan State. She is currently the Board Secretary of the North American Association of Christians in Social Work (NACSW). Dr. Hardy was formerly on the faculty at the U. of Connecticut, and has been a social worker in Baltimore, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. Her particular focus is on homeless children and families.

This is a public meeting and all interested Democrats are invited to enjoy breakfast at 9:30 and Dr. Hardy’s talk in the 10:00 o’clock meeting. The meeting will conclude in plenty of time for attendees to participate in the Laurinburg Barbecue Festival for lunch.

Anyone wishing more information may contact Dr. Walter Jackson, III, at 910-318-1804.