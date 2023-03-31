LAUREL HILL— A 23-year-old has been arrested after being located near an arson scene.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Tristen Oryon Smith of Laurel Hill was charged with two counts of second-degree arson on Thursday. Smith was currently on probation for arson as well. He was given a $1 million bond and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center.

The arrest comes after detectives with the SCSO responded to Ozzell Road where two structures were on fire. Smith was located near the scene and was arrested after an investigation.