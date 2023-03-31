Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mustang Court reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 23 that someone broke into their vehicle and stole the battery.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cotton Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 25 that someone broke into the residence but nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Tuesday that their vehicle was broken into and a rifle and handgun were stolen. The vehicle had been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Thursday that someone forced entry into the residence through the side door. Nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Smith Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 24 that someone stole their 2017 Kia Soul. Warrants were obtained on a suspect for this case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 24 that unknown persons stole a generator and wheelchair.

LAUREL HILL —A resident of Church Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone stole their 2009 Dodge Ram.

LAURINBURG — An employee of the Laurinburg Food Mart reported to the police department on Tuesday that a man took a case of Corona beer and a bottle of wine out of the store without paying.

LAURINBURG — A employee of Walgreens reported to the police department on Tuesday that an unknown person took an assortment of merchandise from the store without paying.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tarboro Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone stole their license plate.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Omega Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons stole three black female Pit Bull puppies and one brown male Pit Bull puppy.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police department on Thursday that their green Kawasaki dirt bike was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the police department on Thursday that their city of Laurinburg trash can was stolen.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Biggs Street where parts of the HVAC unit for the former Lumbee River EMC building had been cut off.

Vandalism

LAUREL HILL — Sheriff’s deputies responded to McFarland and McEachin roads after someone reported that their 2009 Nissan Rouge broke down and when they came back to get it, the vehicle had been vandalized.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone busted their bedroom window.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hill Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons damaged the window of their vehicle.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A 15-year-old reported to the police department on Wednesday that while on Kinston Street they had a firearm pointed at them by another juvenile and an adult. The case is under investigation and there are persons of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Dale Bass, 43, of Wagram Street was arrested Monday for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Allen Gunter, 47, of North Pine Street was arrested Monday for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Edward Stanton, 49, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for communicating threats. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Alexis Manning, 36, of Hood Street was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for assault on a child under 12. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Nashawna Barrow, 31, of Biggs Street was arrested Wednesday for violation of a domestic violence protection order. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Johnathan Davis, 41, of Laurinburg was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny, communicating threats, and injury to real property. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shelena Clark, 36, of McBride Avenue was arrested Wednesday for possession with intent to sell fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and an order for arrest for misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was given an $11,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shawn Wright, 29, of Cypress Street was arrested Thursday for felony breaking and entering, injury to personal property and real property, and assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.