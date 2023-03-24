LAURINBURG — There is still room to sign up for the General McArthur’s Backyard Barbecue Competition at the Suds and Swine BBQ Festival.

Downtown Laurinburg will be the site of the festival on April 14 and 15 which is also a part of the North Carolina Pork Association Whole Hog competition circuit where professional grill teams follow strict sets of rules when cooking the hogs before being judged.

While the professional team’s circuit is filled, Scotland County Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Cory Hughes says there is still room for those locals looking to participate.

“We have six entries in the General McArthur’s Backyard Barbecue Competition,” Hughes said. “We have 12 slots available, so there is still room for those that want to sign up … while the pros will be cooking whole hogs, the local category will consist of each team cooking two pork butts for judging. While the pros will have very strict rules, the local competitors will be allowed to sauce and treat their meat. Like the pro category, we will be awarding cash prizes to the winners with $400 for first, $200 for second, and $100 for third. So if you think you have the best butts sign up.”

The festival is set to be a family-friendly event with Jim Quick and Coastline performing Friday evening and plenty of full-filled activities Saturday, with the main focus of the day being the BBQ, which can be ordered by the pound or as a sandwich.

“We are also excited that folks can go online and pre-order their barbecue,” Hughes said. “After the judging takes place Saturday morning, the cooking teams will chop their pork and we will sauce it for sale. We are selling barbecue sandwiches for $5 and barbecue by the pound for $10. We hope to sell out all the barbecue on Saturday. By ordering ahead you can assure you get barbecue and you’ll be able to go to an express line and simply pick up your order. So we recommend ordering ahead.”

For more information on the event, to sign-up a team, or to pre-order barbecue go to www.suds-swine.com