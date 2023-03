Taylor McGirt, director of sales for Two Hawk Employment Service out of Lumberton helped those in attendance at the job fair on Friday. The fair was held at the Scotland County Parks and Recreation building on Turnpike Rd. According to McGirt, there was already an impressive turn out by noon. The next stop for Two Hawk Employment Services is on Tuesday. Applications will be available to be filled out at RCC in the Cole Auditorium from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.