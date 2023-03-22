LAURINBURG — ENCORE! Theatre, Scotland County’s community theater group, like just about everyone, was faced with a new challenge in March of 2020. Preparations including months of practice had gone into opening the play “The Odd Couple”. The day before opening night the pandemic shutdown began. Not only would it be eighteen months before the play could finally be presented but the group was at a loss as to how to carry on with some kind of theater entertainment during the shutdown.

The solution they found was to create radio variety shows featuring skits, fake commercials, music, and even a soap opera. The one hour episodes of “The Backroom Radio Hour” were broadcast on local hometown radio station WLNC. In May of 2021 the group staged a live version of the radio show at the Art Garden in downtown Laurinburg.

On Thursday, March 30th and Friday, March 31st ENCORE! will once again stage a live version of the radio variety show at the Storytelling and Arts Center. The show will include musical acts, some of the material from the original radio shows, as well as new material. Performances will be at 7:00 PM both evenings. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $8.00 for seniors, and $5.00 for students. Tickets are available at the Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce and online at storyartscenter.org using the “shop” tab.

For more information, call Gallman at 910-280-0174.