LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women, at the invitation of NAUW member Joyce McDow, joined the worship service at Zion Campbell A.M.E. Church.

The church was celebrating its Women’s Day Annual Worship. The theme for the event was “Women Power: Intelligence, Strength, Heart”.

Guest speaker was Ms. Letisa Vereen, Immediate Past National President of NAUW. Her topic came from the Book of Ruth. In reference to Ruth, Ms. Vereen said “With God’s help, the ordinary can do the extraordinary. God has His eye on you”. She encouraged all of us to follow the examples of several history-making women such as Ida B. Wells, Clara Barton, Toni Morrison, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and many others who used their special intelligence, strength and heart to change the world. Laurinburg Branch NAUW members who attended the service were Chanel Carmichael, Emma Dockery, Linda Douglas, Joyce McDow, Sheila Swift , Dorothy Tyson and Marie Willis.

The Women’s Day Committee was Ms. Margie Breeden, chairperson; Ms. Joyce McDow and Ms. Lori Montgomery. Other program participants were Ms. Betty Willliams and Ms. Renee Revels. Music was provided by the Male Chorus. Rev. David Montgomery is the pastor.