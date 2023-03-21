LAURINBURG — The Board of Directors of Mill Prong Preservation, Inc. invites the public to join us at our Annual Meeting at Mill Prong (3062 Edinburgh Road, Red Springs, NC 28377) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2pm to 5pm.

Come join us on the grounds of this historic home! Built in 1795 by Scottish immigrant, John Gilchrist, and renovated by Archibald McEachern in the 1840s, this ‘jewel of Hoke County’ helps to commemorate the Highland Scots immigrant community that settled the Sandhills of North Carolina beginning in the mid 1700s.

The meeting will include a presentation by Jason Harpe on cemetery restoration. Mr. Harpe is the Director of Cemetery Conservation and Senior Historian with Richard Grubbs and Associates. He has 20 + years of experience in the field of historic preservation and has worked on numerous projects involving the conservation and restoration of gravestones and monuments, and conducts cemetery conservation workshops for historical societies, churches, historic sites, and municipalities.

We will also have tours of the house, cemetery, and grounds. Delicious refreshments, found in the Keepers of the Hearth cookbook of traditional recipes, will be served. Additionally, we will have books for sale relating to the genealogy and history of Highland Scots immigration in North Carolina.