LAURINBURG — An arrest was made after an 8-year-old was shot playing in his yard on Sunday.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Marcellus Street around 2:10 p.m. for shots fired. Officers found an 8-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and learned that while the child was playing outside a black vehicle drove by and began firing from the vehicle.

The child was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Later in the day, 27-year-old Zyquis Kyree Monroe of Richardson Road was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm from within an enclosure, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Monroe was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.