LAURINBURG – St. Andrews University music professor Sean Moore was selected to perform his original work for solo piano, Sonata No. 6 “Meditation,” at two different regional College Music Society Conferences later this month.

The Northwest Regional Conference will take place at Boise State University on March 17 and 18.

The Mid-Atlantic Regional Conference will occur at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Md., the following week.

The conferences include paper presentations, panels, lecture recitals, composer’s concerts, students’ papers and compositions, and other demonstrations relating to music creation and scholarship.

Moore will perform his composition during the composer’s concert part of each two-daylong conference.