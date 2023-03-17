The 2022 Class of Eagle Scouts for the Cape Fear Council, BSA

WILMINGTON — The Cape Fear Council, BSA headquartered in Wilmington, NC, honored the 2022 Class of Eagle Scouts at the Ballast Hotel on February 16, 2023.

Laurinburg Eagle Scouts Eli McCoy and Cole Hamilton were among the many Eagle Scouts attending the council’s annual recognition banquet. Eli and Cole were among the many Eagle Scouts honored for their excellence and achievement.

They earned their Eagle Scout award as Scouts in Troop 420 sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. The banquet also recognized the recipients of the Silver Beaver award, the highest volunteer service award presented by the council and the Outstanding Eagle Scout award that recognizes an Eagle Scout for lifetime service to their community. The Eagle Scout Class of 2022 honoree was Bob Rippy of Wilmington.

Attending the banquet from Laurinburg included Cole Hamilton’s mother Shannon Hamilton, Eli McCoy’s father and Eagle Scout Walker McCoy, Bob Weagraff, Assistant Council Commissioner, Former Council President and Eagle Scout Craig Ellis and Council President and Eagle Scout David Harling.

Youth interested in becoming a Scout may contact David Harling through the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church office.