LAUREL HILL— Those looking for spaces to rent have to look no further than the Laurel Hill Community Center.

Three rooms are available for rent at the community center, the Eagle Room which can fit 49 people, the Leopard Room which can fit 35 people, and the gymnasium which has a capacity of 264. The cost for the Eagle and Leopard rooms is $30 while the cost for the gym is $40.

“There is a two-hour minimum for room rentals,” said Center Supervisor Jennifer Townsend. “We encourage people who rent our rooms to include time for set up and clean up to ensure that they receive their $50 deposit back. The total amount for renting is due seven days before… out-of-county residents who wish to use our rooms have a $75 deposit and an extra $5 an hour charge.”

Townsend added there have been questions about an operational kitchen, which the facility does not have though there is a concession area with a fridge, microwave, and counter space.

Room rentals are only available during the community center’s operational hours Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the rules for renting include that tables and chairs are provided in the meeting rooms and those renting the room are responsible for returning the room to its pre-event condition; the renter is responsible for the collection and disposal of all garbage and rubbish; The use of alcohol is prohibited in the Laurel Hill Community Center; renter must be 21 years of age to reserve the Laurel Hill Community Center. Attendees aged 20 and under must be supervised by the renter.

“We’re looking forward to hosting events,” Townsend said.

The Laurel Hill Recreation Center is located at 14940 Church Street in Laurel Hill.

For more information call 910-773-1930.