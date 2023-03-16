LAUREL HILL— The Laurel Hill Community Center is hosting its first Easter Egg Hunt in April.

At 6 p.m. on April 6, the gym of the community center will be filled to the brim with eggs, according to Center Supervisor Jennifer Townsend.

“I would like to announce that for this event we will have four distinct stations,” Townsend said. “Station one will be check-in and a photo booth with the Easter Bunny. Station two will have a ‘decorate your own’ Easter bag to collect your eggs in. Station three will start once people have arrived. We will line children up from youngest to oldest. They will then have to complete a bunny obstacle course with an egg and a spoon, before entering station four the egg hunt.”

Townsend added there will be around 1,000 eggs filled with candy throughout the gym and is open for children aged 12 and under.

“We need volunteers to help us set up,” Townsend said. “If you are willing to help out, stop by at 10 a.m. In addition, if you would like to donate a bag of candy or plastic eggs for the event we will have a collection basket set up in our front foyer. We appreciate our community for everything they do to help make our events great.”