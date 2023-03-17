LAURINBURG — A 61-year-old male was stabbed Wednesday while walking.

According to a report from the Laurinburg Police Department, the man was walking in the area of Gulf Street around 11:15 a.m. when he was approached by two black males. The man was assaulted and stabbed during the altercation.

The men stole his wallet containing personal items and around $700 in cash.

He was treated and released locally for minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com