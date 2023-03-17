LAURINBURG — Two people were shot during different incidents in the city Thursday.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, around 1:30 p.m. officers, were called to Scotland Memorial Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Officers spoke with a 28-year-old male from Glenn Street who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told officers it happened in the Washington Park area, but refused to give any other information and cooperate with investigators. He was treated and later released from the hospital.

Officers later searched the Washington Park area and found evidence of a shooting on Grant Street.

Later in the day, around 4:40 p.m. officers responded to Warren Avenue and Produce Market Road for a person shot. When officers arrived in the area they located a 23-year-old male from Airport Road with a gunshot wound.

The man told officers he had been riding his bicycle on Produce Market Road when a silver Dodge Charger passed him and someone from the vehicle started firing at him.

He was transported to the Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com