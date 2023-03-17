LAURINBURG — A 13-year-old and a 25-year-old were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to McIntosh Apartments on Hood Street around noon in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene they observed two males with firearms fitting the description that had been given during the shots fired call.

When officers approached the two, they fled on foot but were apprehended.

Kenneth Javonta Campbell of Marcellus Street was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, second-degree trespassing, and resist, delay, and obstruct. He was given a $10,000 bond.

The second male, only identified as a 13-year-old juvenile due to his age, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree trespassing, possession of a firearm by a minor, and resist, delay, and obstruct. He was transported to the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center.