LAURINBURG — There will be more than running and walking going on at the Habitat Run with the Knights Ultra Marathon. While that is the main focus, Scotland County Habitat Director Chris Carpenter wants the local community to know that it is also a big social event. This is true for most ultra-marathons, but most don’t also have free music and food trucks.

The event, slated from 8 am March 25 – 8 am March 26, 2023, will feature the Sand Band from 4 – 6:30 pm and food trucks from 11 am – 7 pm Saturday. The food trucks on site will be Alford’s Smoke’N Grill, Domino’s Pizza, Libby’s Italian Ice, Mama Blair’s, and Unity BBQ.

Carpenter said, “The concert is free, and we’d love for the community to come enjoy it with us. But, people can come out any time and watch the runners and walkers. They can bring chairs and blankets and stay awhile. You don’t have to be a paid participant to come experience this.” The concert and food trucks will be set up between the Vardell building and DeTamble Library near the cherry trees.

The ultra marathon has about 100 participants signed up so far, hailing from as far away as Ohio. There is even one international participant from Botswana, Africa signed up. The course has now been certified by the USA Track & Field (USATF) and Carpenter says, “That means participants can use this event to qualify for other running events.”

Event registration continues through March 22, 2023. Carpenter wants to remind people, “You don’t have to be a serious walker/runner to enjoy this event. This is YOUR event. Walk, run, do what you want when you want. Paid entrants are allowed a support person who can occasionally do some laps with them. The main thing is just have fun!”