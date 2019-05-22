Memorial Day holiday will see closings

LAURINBURG — Many Scotland County businesses and municipal offices will be closed on Monday in observation of the Memorial Day.

The city of Laurinburg will be closed Monday and Trash collection and recycling will be interrupted by the holiday. Residents who have their trash picked up on Mondays will see it picked up a day later on Tuesday.

The city’s bi-weekly recycling schedule will also be slightly altered due to the holiday, according to city officials. Those households that have their recycling picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday along with their garbage.

The Scotland County landfill will be closed Monday. The landfill will reopen for regular operations on Tuesday.

The county departments — social services, parks and recreation, Scotland County Library and Scotland County Courthouse — will be closed Monday in observation of the holiday. The post office will also be closed for Memorial Day.

The following banks will be closed Monday — First Capital Bank, BB&T, Wells Fargo, PNC, First Bank, Self-Help Credit Union and Capital Bank, but the ATMs at all bank locations can still be accessed.

WoodForest National Bank inside Walmart will operate under normal business hours Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Laurinburg Exchange will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.