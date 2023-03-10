POLKTON — Getting groceries. Ordering McDonald’s. Visiting the doctor. Calling for assistance. Signing into church.

These simple activities were always something that the elderly could do with relative ease. In an era of omnipresent technology, young people will adapt to these life-changing devices with ease, but senior citizens today need to utilize a computer, a kiosk or a smart phone to perform these formerly simple tasks.

So how do you solve this problem? A partnership between the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center and South Piedmont Community College has started to answer it.

For years, hundreds of senior citizens have taken advantage of a four-week computer class at the BRLC, according to director Carol Smith. It teaches them basic concepts and knowledge to use common applications such as Microsoft Word and Excel to budget, write, plan and communicate.

Give an iPad to a three-year-old and they are sometimes more adept and attuned to the device than a capable adult. That same independence and freedom, now a requirement in 2023, is being granted through the course for senior citizens.

“Society has really created a marginalized society called the elderly citizen,” said student Beatrice Colson, known as Ms. Bea, who is turning 80 this year. “If the elderly citizen [is] not encouraged or proficient where they can continue their education and upgrade their knowledge, then they become as marginalized as the person on the street. This is an opportunity to develop independence in the senior citizen.”

Colson said she has a lot of respect for this course at BRLC, and that too often, senior citizens are pushed aside.

“If it were not for grandchildren or communities like BRLC, there would be no way to keep up,” she continued. “Sometimes, grandchildren have moved away, or they’re working and don’t have the time, or don’t take the time to upgrade senior citizens to keep their independence.”

When Colson was attempting to purchase cat food last week, she was shocked the answer she received when she asked why there was not a specific product that she wanted.

“[He said] go on your cellphone and Google the company and they will tell you that a certain product is not available,” Colson said. “I wanted to pick up the can and throw it at him. That takes care of the people who are younger. But when you get 70, 80, and then 90, people assume that it’s okay to leave you out.”

During COVID-19, when school systems around the country provided hot spots so that students could access the Internet for Zoom classes and virtual learning, Colson said that same emphasis need to be placed on senior citizens in rural areas with lack of access to technological skills. And while certain grants exist that provide computers for senior citizens, the skills needed to operate the product must be matched appropriately.

According to Pew Research a majority of seniors need assistance when it comes to using modern technology, with only a small percentage feeling comfortable enough to use it by themselves. Just 18% would feel comfortable learning to use a new technology device such as a smartphone or tablet on their own, while 77% indicate they would need someone to help walk them through the process.

“It’s almost like giving a person a car, and not training them to drive it,” Colson said.

According to The United States Census Bureau website, 20% of North Carolina has no access to internet, and that mirrors a nationwide trend. A study from brookings.edu found that rural areas across the country have fallen behind the urban and suburban parts of America. University of Toronto found that many seniors over the age of 65 feel isolated due to their knowledge with technology.

“Being in a rural, isolated area, like Anson County is, and also not being able to have a computer at home, many don’t understand what this [class] will bring them,” Smith said.

Smith said that the demand for the course exceeds their current capacity. When Colson recently visited the Lady Bug Family Restaurant in Wadesboro, she said that when she shares information about the class with other people, it piques a lot of interest, although transportation to the program is difficult. On the Anson County Transportation System website, the county provides transportation to doctor appointments, employment, schools, shopping, and recreational centers, and Colson said that opportunity to attain skills at a place like BRLC needs to be emphasized.

The problem isn’t limited to the mundane and ubiquitous. There’s an unfortunate reality — senior citizens are working longer and at a more advanced age than previous generations.

“If you have to work longer, society is now grouping our senior citizens in with developmentally disabled people because of the lack of skill,” said Inez Williamson, a volunteer instructor in her spare time affiliated with SPCC for the course. “It’s tough. There’s a wide gap there and a person can feel lost that they can’t maneuver the way they need to. That’s why these classes are needed. The gap continues to grow. It’s almost like two different societies we’re working with now.”

Williamson said the importance of a course such as this is to “level the playing field” and to acknowledge the obvious — Computers are a way of life, whether we like it or not.

Another student in the program, Maxine Gaddy, said she found that the course was very educational, and now has the typing skills to be more proficient.

“There’s a lot I don’t know about the computer,” she said. “It opened my eyes a lot.

The elder student in the program, Ms. Rosa Brewer, 93, is a mother of 10, including her daughter Carol Smith. She drives to the program each week.

“There’s so much computers everywhere, and I don’t know anything about it,” she said. I’m trying and I’m willing to learn.”

Ms. Brewer serves as an inspiration to the group — “If she’s able to learn, so can I” is a mantra for the students.

“I’m 74 and it’s a problem and it speaks volumes for America,” said one student who wished to remain anonymous. “I really think that this is not unique to Anson County. There’s no excuse for the political party, the religious groups, the community groups, for it to be a problem. It’s horrible. It’s difficult for me to go to a grocery store or a doctor’s office. In your eyes, other than paying taxes, you don’t need me.”

“Take a good look at what you see here and our skills,” she continued. “If I wanted to get a job at this point in my life, where am I gonna go? I don’t qualify. And ask me how many other degrees I have?” as she raises five fingers. “And guess what? This one right here [points to a computer]. I don’t have.”

While this issue far exceeds what a tiny learning center in Anson County can accomplish, Smith concluded by saying that this course ties into the larger mission at the BRLC.

“They’re still able to do, to learn and fit in, and not feel like ‘Oh, I’m not this age or group and I can’t go any further,” she said. “They still have the capability for great things. Everybody has a place — and they’re eager to learn.”

