Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Highland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole a 32-inch TV.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gibson Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons entered the home and stole a 55-inch TV and PlayStation 5.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Neal Lane reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone broke into their home via a window and stole a box of assorted tools.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Scotia Village reported to the police department on Tuesday that a bag with assorted jewelry from their bedside table.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a city of Laurinburg recycles bin was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A St. Andrews University student reported to the police department on Wednesday that a Florida license plate was stolen from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Tractor Supply reported to the police department on Wednesday that a 40 lb bag of dog food was stolen by a black male in a white Toyota sedan.

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s reported to the police department on Wednesday that two people stole 26 packs of flooring totaling $1,745 on Jan 2. Lowe’s also reported that on March 7 someone stole $1,283 of power tools.

Fraud

WAGRAM — A woman reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that she had paid a woman $250 for a couch and was told to meet in Wagram. The woman who was selling the couch told her to follow her to her home for it but then drove off and lost her then stopped responding.

Vandalism

GIBSON — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday that someone smashed the glass on their door. No entry was made.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons scratched the exterior paint on their vehicle.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Ashley Patterson, 37, of Crawford Lake Road in Laurel Hill was arrested on March 2 for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for drug sale and drug paraphernalia. She was given a $6,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Johnathan Bryant, 36, of Laurel Hill was arrested on March 2 for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for drug sale and drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Hykeem McLaurin, 28, of McColl, South Carolina, was arrested on March 4 for possession with intent to sell and distribute Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for drug sale, giving fictitious information to an officer, fictitious registration plates and simple possession of marijuana. He was given a $4,500 bond.

EAST LAURINBURG — John Paul Lee, 37, of First Street, was arrested Monday for numerous counts of communicating threats. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 37, of Tara Drive was arrested Tuesday on a warrant out of Cumberland County for felony organized retail theft, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy. He was given a $15,000 bond.