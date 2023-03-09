In the Senior Games, the SilverArts portion is for the creative person. There are also the Silver Arts categories which include heritage arts, literary arts, performing arts, and visual arts.

LAURINBURG — Age is no excuse for the participants of the Scotland County Senior Games, it is only a requirement.

The 2023 Scotland County Senior Games is accepting registrations for the games, which are from Apr. 17 to May 11.

“Right now, we have about 20 people signed up,” said Senior Games Coordinator Amanda Baker. “We held the last senior games in 2022 with about 130 participants.”

Those interested in some of the sports can sign up for basketball shooting, croquet, the putting tournament, swimming, billiards, cycling, race walking, table tennis, bocce-field events, shuffleboard, tennis, bowling, football throw, SilverStriders, chair volleyball, golf, the one-mile Fun Walk, cornhole, pickleball, and softball throw.

There are also the Silver Arts categories which include heritage arts, literary arts, performing arts, and visual arts.

The registration cost is $15 and is open to anyone who has turned 50 before Dec. 31, 2023.

“The Senior Games is a network of 53 local games held in every county or region of North Carolina,” Baker said. “It consists of two divisions of competition, SilverArts for the creative person and official sports for those more athletically inclined. Senior Games is a wellness and health promotion program that includes fun, fitness, fellowship, and friendship.”

Those who want to sign up can visit Scotland Place Senior Civic Center at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

Anyone with additional questions can contact Amanda Baker at 910-369-0686 or Dorothy B. Tyson at 910-280-6752.