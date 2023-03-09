LAURINBURG — March has been declared by Governor Roy Cooper as Social Work Month. Scotland County’s Director of Health, Amanda Deaver recognized social workers Betsey Ellerbe, Felicia McCall, Shelby Bullard, Michirena Lowry, and Miriya Bryant for outstanding service in their field.

For decades, the social work profession has been dedicated to improving the well-being and enhancing the basic needs of all people, especially the most vulnerable. Social workers are the largest group of mental health care providers in the United States, working daily to help thousands of Americans overcome mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety.

The social work profession is one of the fastest growing career fields in the United States, with about 708,000 social workers employed today and 60,000 more social workers expected to enter the profession over the next decade.

Social workers possess the necessary expertise to assist our nation with some of its most demanding concerns, including the health and well-being of many during the pandemic, and at all other times, focusing attention on equal rights, improved health and mental health care for all, and immigration reform. Social workers operate in schools, hospitals, mental health practices, veteran centers, child welfare agencies, the criminal justice system, corporations, federal, state, and local governments. and more.

This year’s Social Work Month theme, Social Work Breaks Barriers, embodies how social workers help empower individuals, families, and communities to overcome hurdles that prevent them from achieving better well being.