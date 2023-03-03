The recent decision to terminate Takeda Legrand’s contract was much needed and long overdue in this county. While it is also a shame that it took some of our county leaders this long to realize that this was the best course of action, the bigger question now is what does the Scotland County Board of Education do now in the wake left by Legrand’s inept leadership?

It is obvious that a new Superintendent will need to be appointed, but it should also be noted that Board of Education leaders should do a better job this time around in the vetting process. Further, there needs to be a stricter set of parameters and needs with the next Superintendent.

With the current dilemmas of violence and disciplinary issues plaguing both middle and high school dynamics, the prospective hire will need to be someone with a firm, authoritative hand who can develop and implement a structured discipline process to combat these issues. Also, rather than hire on the basis of diversity, the job needs to be handed to the best qualified applicant, a growing problem in our nation that we should be swift to strike down.

Past that, other requirements from the community are needed in the way of parental accountability.

In most cases, parents are fully aware of their child’s behavior and are either lax on the discipline at home or quick to deflect their accountability to the school system for their child’s failure to behave like a model citizen. Contrary to popular belief, the school cannot teach the value lessons of self control that start in the household. Lets not forget about one of the main reasons we have found ourselves in this mess to begin with; our very own Board of Education members who poorly selected the former Superintendent and allowed the previous one to leave us holding a ball that may be too heavy for us to hold with the loan payments of South Johnson Elementary School and a school consolidation plan that we are now seeing the consequences of.

Some of these board members are a reflective of even larger problem: The misinformed citizens who re-elect these individuals to these positions time after time.

— Donald Anderson Jr., Laurinburg