Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charles Craft Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 24 that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a semi-automatic pistol.

WAGRAM — A resident of North Turnpike Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone attempted to pry the door open but did not make entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plant Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons broke in and stole an end table and gas stove.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Walters Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons stole their prescription of Adderall.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that a package containing 120 oxycodone pills was stolen from their residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Greensboro reported to the police department on Wednesday that they were staying in the Quality Inn and left for the day, but when they came back their AirPods had been taken.

Shooting

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Tenth Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 24 that unknown persons shot at the residence. No one was hurt.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Billy Lowery Jr., 52, of Kiser Road was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for misdemeanor stalking. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Wykeedah Wilson, 29, of Hall Street was arrested Wednesday for communicating threats. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Daquan Flowers, 27, Marcellus Street was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for simple assault and second-degree trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rasheida Hagans, 26, of Phritz Street was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County for multiple traffic violations. They were given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Alexander Bullard, 24, of Laurel Hill was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County for obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He was also charged with failure to appear in Richmond County for misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods along with failure to appear in Cumberland County for obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $31,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Timmy Hunt, 55, of Highland Road was arrested Thursday on a warrant for communicating threats and trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.