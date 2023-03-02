LAURINBURG— It was announced during the February 22nd recessed County Commissioners meeting that Scotland County Parks & Recreation plans on applying for the The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant.

The grant is an annual opportunity for parks and recreation departments to apply for up to $500,000 in aid. If the county is awarded the grant, the plan is for the funds to go towards renovations to the splash pad located at the Morgan Recreation Complex on Turnpike Road. The project totals up to $1 million.

‘’We are very excited about the opportunity to apply and potentially enhance the splash pad. This is a vital part of our community, serving as the only public aquatic facility in Scotland County, said Bryan Graham, Director of Scotland County Parks & Recreation. ‘’Not only will it serve our citizens, we feel that it can enhance tourism initiatives as this feature will be an attraction. Indeed, Scotland County Parks & Recreation is in a very positive position for years to come.’’

Since 1994, the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) awards matching grants to local governments for parks, public beach access, and improvements in state parks. The statewide program helps local governments reach their park and public access goals to improve the quality of life in their communities.