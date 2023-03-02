LAURINBURG — As part of the recessed meeting of the County Commissioners on Wednesday, February 22, the Commissioners were given a capital projects plan for the next 15 years. As part of this planning process the commissioners visited several county properties. The sites visited were the Scotland County Emergency Services, the Scotland County Health Department, the Department of Social Services, the Scotland County Memorial Library, and the Scotland County Jail.

The first stop for the Commissioners was at the emergency 911 services building. The Commissioners were informed about the age of the facility and the plans to replace the building if the BRIC grant is approved by FEMA. The commissioners also toured the new 911 mobile unit.

The next stop for the Commissioners was a visit with the health department and DSS. The Commissioners were given a tour of the offices and updated on needs at the facilities including a new roof for the health department. At DSS, the commissioners viewed how space constraints are being managed by the DSS staff.

After visiting with the health department and DSS, the commissioners visited the Scotland County Memorial Library. The Commissioners met with Library Director Leon Gyles. Gyles informed the commissioners on the needed updates for the library. The main issues are making the library more ADA accessible, repaving the parking lot, and a new roof. The current roof is at the end of the warranty period and is slated to be replaced within a couple of years.

The last stop for the Commissioners was a visit to the county jail. The commissioners were given a tour of the facility and discussed ways to avoid overcrowding in the jail with the sheriff. The capital plan will be revisited several times throughout the next several months and years to ensure that county facilities are kept up to date and in good condition.