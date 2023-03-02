LAURINBURG — Three men were arrested Monday after one was seen with a firearm.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers saw three men walking on Marcellus Street and noticed one of them had a firearm. The officers knew it was 23-year-old Javon Dontae Malloy, who was a convicted felon and was not supposed to be in possession of a weapon.

When officers approached them, Malloy along with another individual later identified as 42-year-old Richard Thomas Smith fled. They were apprehended by officers.

The other individual was identified as 22-year-old Tyrek Louis Waters.

Officers found 76 grams total during the arrests and arrested all three men.

Malloy was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resist, delay and obstruct. He was given a $25,000 bond.

Waters was charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. He was given a $15,000 bond.

Smith was charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana and resist, delay and obstruct. He was given a $15,000 bond.