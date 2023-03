LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for another missing person.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, 29-year-old Brianna Lee Roller was reported missing Tuesday night. Roller was last seen on Feb. 14 walking on Crestline Road in Laurinburg.

She has been entered as a missing person in the NCIC database.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or information that can assist in the investigation to find her is asked to contact Det. Ray Morton at 910-266-4332.