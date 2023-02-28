LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg’s newest business, The Learning Playtime Spot, had their Grand Opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Owned by April Short, the business is meant to serve some of the county’s youngest residents- those in the 3-5 year old age bracket.

Short, who is licensed in birth-kindergarten education, offers tutoring support services for cognitive and social-emotional skills through play. She can help children learn letters, numbers, counting, shapes and much more, so children enter kindergarten with all the prerequisite competencies in place. She also offers social-emotional services to help young clients understand and regulate their feelings. Short said, “This is such an underserved and overlooked age group. There’s a need for these types of services in the county.”

The business is located at 122 E. Cronly St. All services are offered by appointment only and are private payment only. Children will usually be scheduled for monthly sessions ranging from 30 minutes to 1 hour. Fees will be discussed in person when the parent or guardian fills out the application form on site. While pre-academic assessments will be done on all children, Short stressed that she does not offer formal testing and evaluation services. For more information, visit the business’s Facebook page, or call April Short at 910-331-5732.