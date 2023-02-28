LAURINBURG — March is Women’s History month, and the Women’s History committee in Laurinburg is planning an event to celebrate. For over 10 years, the group has come together in the new year to plan a community event honoring women.

The theme of this year’s event is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories”, featuring guest speaker Tawana Williams, also known as the “Hope Coach”. Williams was born without arms, but she still manages to lead a productive and successful life. Several local women will also be recognized and honored for being “… women who tell our stories.”

Rev. Essie Davis says, “This is our first in-person event since Covid, so we are really looking forward to it. We did it on Zoom from 2020-22. We also switched venues. We’ll hold our event at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church this year.” Other committee members are Minister Janie Adams, Rev. Carolyn Alford, City Councilwoman Mary Evans, Pat Fields, Dee Hammonds, and Lois Howard.

The event, which will take place Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6 pm, is free and open to the public. However, because refreshments will be served, the committee would like for attendees to RSVP by March 17, 2023. To do so, call Rev. Essie Davis at 910-361-0172 or Minister Janie Adams at 910-217-7350. Tawana Williams’ books, artwork, and other products will also be available to purchase.